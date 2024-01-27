Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.08% of Renasant worth $118,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

Renasant stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. 164,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,692. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.