Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $103,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNS

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 87.69%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.