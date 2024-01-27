Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $133,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. 308,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,979. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

