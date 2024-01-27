Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $123,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,565. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.62 and a twelve month high of $301.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

