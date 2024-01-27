Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $106,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,685. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

