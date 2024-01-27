Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,331,216 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,979,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vistra worth $98,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,123. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

