Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 250,176 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Hubbell worth $172,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 2,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.99. 375,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.47. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

