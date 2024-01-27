Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 467,733 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Molina Healthcare worth $138,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.60. The company had a trading volume of 465,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

