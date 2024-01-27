Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $145,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.15. 254,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

