Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VSQTF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a negative net margin of 171.44%.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

