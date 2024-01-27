Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vipshop worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,043. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

