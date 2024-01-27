Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of VRAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 153,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,357. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

