Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. 1,841,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,002. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.