Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 29.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 102.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vision Marine Technologies
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.