Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 29.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 102.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.