Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.