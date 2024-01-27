Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VTGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $24.71.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTGN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.