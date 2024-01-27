Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.55

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1228523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.