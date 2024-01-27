Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.55

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1228523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.
VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
