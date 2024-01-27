Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Volcon by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Volcon by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon Stock Down 11.9 %

VLCN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,774. The firm has a market cap of $829,312.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.57. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.