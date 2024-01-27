voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 2.8 %

voxeljet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 27,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

