Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAE remained flat at $5.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

