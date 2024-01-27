Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00013767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $162.97 million and $6.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017480 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,130.50 or 1.00010107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00204984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 427.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.81385048 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,580,528.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

