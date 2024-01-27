W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 141.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.