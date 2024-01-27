W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WRB traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after acquiring an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

