Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 10,150,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,018,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

