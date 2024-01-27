Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.03 million and $1.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00080896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,592,719 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

