Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.24.

WCN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.41. 985,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,476. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

