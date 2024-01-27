Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,016. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 28.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weave Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

