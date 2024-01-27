Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.71

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 289367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $49,090.49. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,534.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $49,090.49. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 558,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,534.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

