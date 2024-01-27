Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.46.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

WBS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.