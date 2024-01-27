Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

