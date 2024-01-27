Wedbush Trims Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Target Price to $20.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 223,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.