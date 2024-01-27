Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 276,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

