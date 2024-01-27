Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $700.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $639.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $606.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 582,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,703,000 after buying an additional 355,548 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.