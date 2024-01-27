Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.09.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after buying an additional 66,951 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.