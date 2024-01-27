Wells Fargo & Company Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $140.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,672. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

