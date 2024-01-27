Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO David L. Payne Sells 15,000 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WABC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

