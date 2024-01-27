Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

