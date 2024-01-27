Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 67.6% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

