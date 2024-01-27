Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

Western Digital stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 19,645,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

