Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WDC stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,645,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

