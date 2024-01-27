Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 6,168,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

