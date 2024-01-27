WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0438 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and $65,928.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00161621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

