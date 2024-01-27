Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,314 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

MS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 6,270,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,385. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

