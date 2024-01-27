Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 135.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

