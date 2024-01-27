Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $95.06. 2,344,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

