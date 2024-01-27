Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.94. 535,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,105. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.