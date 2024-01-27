Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,302. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

