Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 111,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,023,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 12,992,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,024,681. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

