Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,175,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.