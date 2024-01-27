Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $82.83. 8,668,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,746. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

