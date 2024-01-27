Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 1,585,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $57.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

